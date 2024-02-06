 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Scotland Scare, Ireland Impress, England Evolve? And Italy’s Gladiator Michele Lamaro.

The guys talk to Lamaro about growing up next to the Colosseum in Rome and life in the Italian camp

Wales v Scotland - Guinness Six Nations 2024 Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images


How good is the Six Nations?! We’ll be analysing all the action from the first round including what was nearly one of the greatest Welsh comebacks of all time. With Scotland holding on for a rare win in Cardiff, Jim revels in the fact that Gregor’s men are technically still on for the Slam. We’ll take a look at an epic Irish win in France and how Shaun Edwards might be reacting, lick the f**in ball!! We’ll also take a look at whether we saw the start of England’s new era or just more of the same from Borthwick. Plus, we’ll be having a chat with Italy skipper Michele Lamaro about growing up next to the Colosseum in Rome and life in the Italian camp.

