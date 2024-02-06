 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Trade Rumor Recap, Embiid’s Surgery, and Draft Talk

Verno and KOC discuss the 76ers’ next move after Joel Embiid’s injury, whether the Hawks should consider trading Trae Young instead of Dejounte Murray, LeBron’s pressure on the Lakers, and so much more

By Kevin O'Connor and Chris Vernon
Philadelphia 76ers v Golden State Warriors Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images


Verno and KOC go through KOC’s recent article (found here) and discuss the 76ers’ next move after Joel Embiid’s injury, whether the Hawks should consider trading Trae Young instead of Dejounte Murray, LeBron’s pressure on the Lakers, and so much more (02:02). With the trade deadline this week, the guys discuss some of the names that are rumored to be moving, including Grant Williams (44:08). Also, Verno discusses what he likes from prospect Matas Buzelis after watching him play in person, and KOC shares his experience testing out the new Apple Vision Pro headset (52:29).

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com! Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

