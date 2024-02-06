NBA Trade Rumor Recap, Embiid’s Surgery, and Draft Talk



Verno and KOC go through KOC’s recent article (found here) and discuss the 76ers’ next move after Joel Embiid’s injury, whether the Hawks should consider trading Trae Young instead of Dejounte Murray, LeBron’s pressure on the Lakers, and so much more (02:02). With the trade deadline this week, the guys discuss some of the names that are rumored to be moving, including Grant Williams (44:08). Also, Verno discusses what he likes from prospect Matas Buzelis after watching him play in person, and KOC shares his experience testing out the new Apple Vision Pro headset (52:29).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

