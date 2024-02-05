Is WWE Taking Its Biggest Risk With the Cody, Rock, and Roman Story?



There’s been so much discourse online around Cody Rhodes, the Rock, and Roman Reigns! David and Kaz do a deep dive into the story, discussing the following:

Words Cody said that stuck out (6:24)

Looking at how this makes Cody appear in kayfabe (11:35)

Why adding the Rock poses a risk (27:45)

They also discuss the latest developments in the lawsuit against Vince McMahon (55:37).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Producer: Brian H. Waters

