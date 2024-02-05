Is WWE Taking Its Biggest Risk With the Cody, Rock, and Roman Story?

There’s been so much discourse online around Cody Rhodes, the Rock, and Roman Reigns! David and Kaz do a deep dive into the story, discussing the following:
- Words Cody said that stuck out (6:24)
- Looking at how this makes Cody appear in kayfabe (11:35)
- Why adding the Rock poses a risk (27:45)
They also discuss the latest developments in the lawsuit against Vince McMahon (55:37).
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters
