Is WWE Taking Its Biggest Risk With the Cody, Rock, and Roman Story?

David and Kaz also discuss the latest developments in the lawsuit against Vince McMahon

By Kazeem Famuyide and David Shoemaker
There’s been so much discourse online around Cody Rhodes, the Rock, and Roman Reigns! David and Kaz do a deep dive into the story, discussing the following:

  • Words Cody said that stuck out (6:24)
  • Looking at how this makes Cody appear in kayfabe (11:35)
  • Why adding the Rock poses a risk (27:45)

They also discuss the latest developments in the lawsuit against Vince McMahon (55:37).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters

