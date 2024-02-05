Arsenal Beat Liverpool, an AFCON Update and More Premier League

Ian is joined by Carl Anka and Ryan Hunn to look back at Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Liverpool (01:21), which saw Mikel Arteta’s side close the gap at the top of the table. They also chat about a good afternoon for Manchester United, who put three goals past West Ham at Old Trafford (21:43), and they give some shout-outs to Wolves (27:26) and some other Premier League results. Then, Velile Mnyandu returns to chat about the AFCON quarterfinals and look ahead to the rest of the tournament (39:23).
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Carl Anka and Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn, Roscoe Bowman and Jonathan Fisher
