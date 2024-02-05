 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Arsenal Beat Liverpool, an AFCON Update and More Premier League

Ian, Carl Anka and Ryan Hunn chat about a good afternoon for Manchester United, who put three goals past West Ham at Old Trafford, and give some shout-outs to Wolves

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn
Arsenal FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Carl Anka and Ryan Hunn to look back at Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Liverpool (01:21), which saw Mikel Arteta’s side close the gap at the top of the table. They also chat about a good afternoon for Manchester United, who put three goals past West Ham at Old Trafford (21:43), and they give some shout-outs to Wolves (27:26) and some other Premier League results. Then, Velile Mnyandu returns to chat about the AFCON quarterfinals and look ahead to the rest of the tournament (39:23).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Carl Anka and Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn, Roscoe Bowman and Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Wrighty's House

The Latest

Miami Heat v New York Knicks
Play

The Chiefs Dynasty, the Hirings of Dan Quinn and Mike Macdonald, the Thunder’s Ceiling, and the Ant-SGA Rivalry

Plus, expectations for Tom Brady in the TV booth next season, the return of Ben Simmons drama, whether the Lakers should trade LeBron James, and more

By Tate Frazier, Nora Princiotti, and 1 more

Seven NBA Observations on Joel Embiid’s Injury, LeBron’s Future, and the Trade Deadline

Are the Philadelphia 76ers more or less likely to make a trade after the Embiid news? Plus, deadline dilemmas for the Hawks, Bulls, Suns, and Clippers (and five fake LeBron trades because we can’t resist).

By Kevin O'Connor

‘Why Does Everything Have to Be About Race?’ With Keith Boykin

Plus, a look at politicians’ answers to the question of whether America is a racist country

By Bakari Sellers

Will the Thunder Make a Trade? We Looked for Hints in 11 Years of Deadline History.

OKC is tied for first in the West and loaded with future picks—will the team use them? Let’s go season by season to see what we can learn about the deadline philosophy of general manager Sam Presti.

By Zach Kram

The NFL Draft Prospects Who Made an Impression at the Senior Bowl

A week in Mobile, Alabama, provided a glimpse at some of the players who will hear their names called in April. From Roman Wilson to Quinyon Mitchell, here is who stood out.

By Danny Kelly

Dave’s Theoretical Vegan Menu and Tips for Maximizing Home-Cooking Ingredients

Dave and Chris also talk about ‘Dinner Time Live’ developments and stress relief

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying