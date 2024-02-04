 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trade Deadline Matchmaker. Plus, the Latest Flap Over Embiid’s Flap.

The guys also discuss whether the Lakers should make a win-now move to acquire Dejounte Murray

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Philadelphia 76ers v Golden State Warriors Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos cover the updates revolving around Joel Embiid’s meniscus injury and have a larger debate around the league’s 65-games-played rule (4:26). Then, they play some trade deadline matchmaker and consider whether the Bulls should become sellers and trade some of their veterans (24:10). Later, they evaluate Dejounte Murray’s trade value and discuss whether the Lakers should make a win-now move to acquire him (39:05).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Jack Sanders
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

