Trade Deadline Matchmaker. Plus, the Latest Flap Over Embiid’s Flap.



Justin, Rob, and Wos cover the updates revolving around Joel Embiid’s meniscus injury and have a larger debate around the league’s 65-games-played rule (4:26). Then, they play some trade deadline matchmaker and consider whether the Bulls should become sellers and trade some of their veterans (24:10). Later, they evaluate Dejounte Murray’s trade value and discuss whether the Lakers should make a win-now move to acquire him (39:05).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre

Producer: Jack Sanders

Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

