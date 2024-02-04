David Hemingson on ‘The Holdovers’



Larry is joined by Academy Award-nominated writer and producer David Hemingson to discuss his latest film The Holdovers. They begin the conversation by discussing the creative layers within the movie’s story structure and David’s working process with director Alexander Payne. They then dive into the deeply personal inspirations for each of the film’s main characters and how the talents of stars Paul Giamatti, Dominic Sessa, and D’aVine Joy Randolph were essential their development (22:13). After the break, Larry and David shine a light on the technical aspects of The Holdovers and speak on its myriad of ‘70s cinematic influences (44:59). David ends the pod sharing some advice for aspiring storytellers and examining the role of comedy in all of his projects (55:26).

Host: Larry Wilmore

Guest: David Hemingson

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

