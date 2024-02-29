 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Dune: Part Two’ Is Here and It’s Spectacular

Sean and Amanda are joined by Chris Ryan to talk all things ‘Dune: Part Two’

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and Chris Ryan
Sean and Amanda are joined by Chris Ryan to discuss the massively anticipated Denis Villeneuve epic, Dune: Part Two. The trio discuss the scope of the film, the fan fervor, the movie star performances it centers, and more (1:00). Then, they discuss Villeneuve’s most successful film entries up to this point and decide where Dune: Part Two slots in among his best achievements (1:20:00).‌

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Chris Ryan
Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner

