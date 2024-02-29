Will Sting Win His Last Match? AEW Revolution Preview.



Cold Open Question of the Week: Who has a more iconic entrance, the Undertaker or Sting (0:35)? David and Kaz kick off the Thursday edition with reflections on the lives and legacies of Ole Anderson and Virgil, who both passed away this week (3:08). Then they discuss the following:

Maxxine Dupri got booed by fans (24:53)

Matt Riddle’s overshare of reasons he was fired from WWE (33:00)

Whether Sting will really go (44:52)

They then close the show with AEW Revolution Predictions (62:01).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Producer: Brian H. Waters

