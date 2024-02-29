 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Will Sting Win His Last Match? AEW Revolution Preview.

David and Kaz also debate who has a more iconic entrance, the Undertaker or Sting

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
AEW


Cold Open Question of the Week: Who has a more iconic entrance, the Undertaker or Sting (0:35)? David and Kaz kick off the Thursday edition with reflections on the lives and legacies of Ole Anderson and Virgil, who both passed away this week (3:08). Then they discuss the following:

  • Maxxine Dupri got booed by fans (24:53)
  • Matt Riddle’s overshare of reasons he was fired from WWE (33:00)
  • Whether Sting will really go (44:52)

They then close the show with AEW Revolution Predictions (62:01).

Check out Oliver Lee Batemen and Ian Douglass’s piece on Ole Anderson on the Ringer dot com. Be sure to check out videos on the Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling, Instagram Threads, and X.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Ole Anderson Was the Ghost of Wrestling’s Past

The tough-as-nails tag team wrestler and promoter embodied the best and worst of the territories era

By Oliver Lee Bateman and Ian Douglass