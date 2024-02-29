Jonas Olsson on Life at West Brom, Tony Pulis and Secret Airport Terminals

Today we are going back to the West Brom days! We’re joined by my good friend and Premier League legend Jonas Olsson on the Fozcast! We look back at our time at West Brom and those LEGENDARY preseason tours with Tony Pulis! And Jonas reveals the very unique thing he does to his boots before every game!

Jonas has got 25 caps for Sweden, and we discuss his debut and what Ibrahimovic is really like behind the scenes!

We also talked about…

Do players FAKE injuries?!

His ONE rule with swapping shirts!

The time someone SABOTAGED Tony Pulis…

✈️ The SECRET airport footballers use!

And so much more!

