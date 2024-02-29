 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jonas Olsson on Life at West Brom, Tony Pulis and Secret Airport Terminals

Premier League legend Jonas Olsson joins to discuss his debut for Sweden, what Ibrahimovic is really like behind the scenes and more

By Ben Foster

Today we are going back to the West Brom days! We’re joined by my good friend and Premier League legend Jonas Olsson on the Fozcast! We look back at our time at West Brom and those LEGENDARY preseason tours with Tony Pulis! And Jonas reveals the very unique thing he does to his boots before every game!

Jonas has got 25 caps for Sweden, and we discuss his debut and what Ibrahimovic is really like behind the scenes!

We also talked about…

Do players FAKE injuries?!

His ONE rule with swapping shirts!

The time someone SABOTAGED Tony Pulis…

✈️ The SECRET airport footballers use!

And so much more!

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Soccer

The Latest

Ole Anderson Was the Ghost of Wrestling’s Past

The tough-as-nails tag team wrestler and promoter embodied the best and worst of the territories era

By Oliver Lee Bateman and Ian Douglass

“We’re Going to Become the Biggest Elsbeth”: Carrie Preston on ‘The Good Wife’ Favorite Elsbeth Tascioni’s New Spinoff

Preston stole scenes in ‘The Good Wife’ and ‘The Good Fight.’ Now she has her own series.

By Ben Lindbergh

Inter Close In on the Scudetto, FA Cup Roundup and Everton’s Deduction Reduction

Musa and Ryan have a bit of rumoured transfer chat, before moving on to rounding up some great football from this week

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

The Best Movie Set in a Desert

Dave, Neil, and Joanna have a debate inspired by ‘Dune: Part Two’

By Dave Gonzales, Neil Miller, and 1 more

Warriors and Bucks Are Starting to Figure It Out, and Are the Cavs Not a Contender?

The East Coast Bias boys start the show by recapping the latest trends in the NBA, including how the Warriors and Bucks are starting to find some synergy

By Brian Barrett, Joe House, and 1 more

NCAA Conference Winners, NFL Combine Odds, and Sharp Tank

Cousin Sal and the D3 start the podcast by giving out their play of the day for Thursday before diving into college basketball and discussing how Caitlin Clark will break the NCAA scoring record

By Cousin Sal Iacono