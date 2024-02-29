NCAA Conference Winners, NFL Combine Odds, and Sharp Tank



Cousin Sal and the D3 start the podcast by giving out their play of the day for Thursday before diving into college basketball and giving their best bet for the conference winners (16:22). Next, they discuss how Caitlin Clark will break the NCAA scoring record (22:42), give out their best bets for the NFL combine (27:39), and get into Sharp Tank (34:37).

Hosts: Cousin Sal, Darren Szokoli, Brian Szokoli, and Harry Gagnon

Producer: Michael Szokoli

