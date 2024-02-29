Biden’s Michigan Problem



Tara is joined by Hunter Walker, author of the book The Truce: Progressives, Centrists, and the Future of the Democratic Party, to discuss the political impact of Joe Biden’s recent performances in the Michigan and South Carolina primaries. They survey his shaky standing with the Dems’ progressive wing on the subject of the Israel-Hamas war and debate whether Biden can heal those rifts by November.

Host: Tara Palmeri

Guest: Hunter Walker

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

