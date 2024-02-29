 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Biden’s Michigan Problem

Tara is joined by Hunter Walker, author of the book ‘The Truce: Progressives, Centrists, and the Future of the Democratic Party,’ to discuss the political impact of Joe Biden’s recent performances in the Michigan and South Carolina primaries

By Tara Palmeri
President Biden Speaks On Safer Communities


Tara is joined by Hunter Walker, author of the book The Truce: Progressives, Centrists, and the Future of the Democratic Party, to discuss the political impact of Joe Biden’s recent performances in the Michigan and South Carolina primaries. They survey his shaky standing with the Dems’ progressive wing on the subject of the Israel-Hamas war and debate whether Biden can heal those rifts by November.

Host: Tara Palmeri
Guest: Hunter Walker
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

