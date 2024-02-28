 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is This Anything? Late-Season Edition. | Group Chat

What you need to keep your eye on down the stretch

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Justin, Rob, and Wos take a look at a handful of recent trends and discuss whether or not they’re important to watch down the stretch of the regular season (6:35).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producers: Isaiah Blakely and Chia Hao Tat
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

