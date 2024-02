House and Hubbard tee off with their recap of the Mexico Open and Jake Knapp’s victory, continuing a trend of long shots who have won tournaments this season (01:56). They then give their thoughts on the latest iteration of the Match, Anthony Kim’s LIV debut, and more (15:00). Finally, they end off with their preview and picks for this weekend’s Cognizant Classic (42:34).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS