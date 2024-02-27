KD Puts Fan in Place, Meeting in the Middle on Court-Storming, and Why the Mavs Are for Real

Austin and Pausha kick things off with a talk about some on-court incidents, including Kevin Durant’s viral fan interaction during Suns-Mavericks, as well as the event in which Wake Forest fans stormed the court and injured Duke’s Kyle Filipowski (1:02). Then, Austin reveals why his early pro-player comparison for Cooper Flagg is Andrei Kirilenko (18:35) and discusses why Victor Wembanyama needs to be the next face of the NBA. Later, they make their case for the Mavericks and the Magic as legitimate playoff contenders (48:48).
Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz
Subscribe: Spotify