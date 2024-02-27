 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

KD Puts Fan in Place, Meeting in the Middle on Court-Storming, and Why the Mavs Are for Real

Plus, Austin makes his case for why Victor Wembanyama should be the next face of the NBA

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


Austin and Pausha kick things off with a talk about some on-court incidents, including Kevin Durant’s viral fan interaction during Suns-Mavericks, as well as the event in which Wake Forest fans stormed the court and injured Duke’s Kyle Filipowski (1:02). Then, Austin reveals why his early pro-player comparison for Cooper Flagg is Andrei Kirilenko (18:35) and discusses why Victor Wembanyama needs to be the next face of the NBA. Later, they make their case for the Mavericks and the Magic as legitimate playoff contenders (48:48).

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify

