NBA Abominations, Wemby’s 5x5, and Defending This Year’s Draft Class

Verno and KOC also discuss the wild ending to the Knicks-Pistons game, the weird state of the Nets franchise, Trae Young’s surgery, and how well Jaime Jaquez Jr. has performed this season

By Kevin O'Connor and Chris Vernon
San Antonio Spurs v Utah Jazz Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images


Verno and KOC discuss the wild ending to the Knicks-Pistons game, as well as the weird state of the Nets franchise (01:19). Trae Young had surgery and is expected to miss four weeks, and the guys explain why the Hawks could use this time to evaluate their future (12:36). Also, they discuss how well Jaime Jaquez Jr. has performed this season, KOC’s experience watching the UCLA-USC basketball game over the weekend, and the unparalleled success of Kentucky guards in the league (20:09). The guys examine Victor Wembanyama’s extraordinary rookie season and explain why he is already destined to become one of the all-time greats (46:45).

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!

Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

