NBA Abominations, Wemby’s 5x5, and Defending This Year’s Draft Class



Verno and KOC discuss the wild ending to the Knicks-Pistons game, as well as the weird state of the Nets franchise (01:19). Trae Young had surgery and is expected to miss four weeks, and the guys explain why the Hawks could use this time to evaluate their future (12:36). Also, they discuss how well Jaime Jaquez Jr. has performed this season, KOC’s experience watching the UCLA-USC basketball game over the weekend, and the unparalleled success of Kentucky guards in the league (20:09). The guys examine Victor Wembanyama’s extraordinary rookie season and explain why he is already destined to become one of the all-time greats (46:45).

