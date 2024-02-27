24 Question Party People: Anthony Anzaldo and Ross Farrar of Ceremony



This week, we come to you live from Brain Dead Studios in Los Angeles for a very special episode of 24 Question Party People with Ross Farrar and Anthony Anzaldo of Ceremony, on the eve of their front-to-back performance of Ceremony’s iconic album Rohnert Park. Topics include Ross’s early Pearl Jam phase, Anthony’s last lie being seven months ago (which sounds like a lie), and a new take on the “never going to make it” question. All that and more this week on 24 Question Party People.

Host: Yasi Salek

Guests: Ross Farrar and Anthony Anzaldo

Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Production Assistance: Julie Orlick

Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles

Theme Song: Hether Fortune

