Filed under:

24 Question Party People: Anthony Anzaldo and Ross Farrar of Ceremony

Topics include Ross’s early Pearl Jam phase, Anthony’s last lie being seven months ago (which sounds like a lie), and a new take on the “never going to make it” question

By Yasi Salek


This week, we come to you live from Brain Dead Studios in Los Angeles for a very special episode of 24 Question Party People with Ross Farrar and Anthony Anzaldo of Ceremony, on the eve of their front-to-back performance of Ceremony’s iconic album Rohnert Park. Topics include Ross’s early Pearl Jam phase, Anthony’s last lie being seven months ago (which sounds like a lie), and a new take on the “never going to make it” question. All that and more this week on 24 Question Party People.

Host: Yasi Salek
Guests: Ross Farrar and Anthony Anzaldo
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Assistance: Julie Orlick
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Hether Fortune

