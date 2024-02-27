 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why “Bidenomics” Is Not a Dirty Word

Tara and CNBC analyst Ron Insana dive into the political implications of inflation over the past few presidential terms and debate whether the American middle class will be feeling the current boom by the November election

By Tara Palmeri
Biden Departure Photo by Aaron Schwartz/NurPhoto via Getty Images


Tara is joined by CNBC analyst Ron Insana to discuss the state of the U.S. economy and analyze the muddled messaging being put forth to the voters by President Joe Biden and the Democrats about its positive gains. Throughout their conversation, they dive into the political implications of inflation over the past few presidential terms and debate whether the American middle class will be feeling the current boom in their wallets by the November general election.

Host: Tara Palmeri
Guest: Ron Insana
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

