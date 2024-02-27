Why “Bidenomics” Is Not a Dirty Word



Tara is joined by CNBC analyst Ron Insana to discuss the state of the U.S. economy and analyze the muddled messaging being put forth to the voters by President Joe Biden and the Democrats about its positive gains. Throughout their conversation, they dive into the political implications of inflation over the past few presidential terms and debate whether the American middle class will be feeling the current boom in their wallets by the November general election.

Host: Tara Palmeri

Guest: Ron Insana

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

