How Basketball Media Consumption and Discourse Have Changed Over the Years. Plus, Giannis’s Place in NBA History.

Logan, Raja, and Howard discuss how basketball (and basketball media) is consumed in the modern age, the current state of NBA discourse, and how it differs from that of other sports (4:09). Next, the guys talk about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s place among the league’s all-time players and whether he has enough time to catch up to other NBA greats in terms of championships (38:16). Finally, the guys close with Mailbag Monday (56:08).
Hosts: Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and Howard Beck
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady
