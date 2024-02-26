 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How Basketball Media Consumption and Discourse Have Changed Over the Years. Plus, Giannis’s Place in NBA History.

Logan, Raja, and Howard discuss how basketball (and basketball media) is consumed in the modern age and talk about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s place among the league’s all-time players

By Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and Howard Beck
Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers


Logan, Raja, and Howard discuss how basketball (and basketball media) is consumed in the modern age, the current state of NBA discourse, and how it differs from that of other sports (4:09). Next, the guys talk about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s place among the league’s all-time players and whether he has enough time to catch up to other NBA greats in terms of championships (38:16). Finally, the guys close with Mailbag Monday (56:08).

Email us questions for Mailbag Monday! realonesmailbag@gmail.com

Hosts: Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and Howard Beck
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

