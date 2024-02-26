 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Klopp’s Carabao Cup Glory

Musa and Ryan chat about Liverpool’s incredible Carabao Cup win, Arsenal’s demolition of Newcastle United and some Serie A, La Liga and Bundesliga

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Chelsea v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Final Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan chat about Liverpool’s incredible Carabao Cup win (02:28), before moving on to Arsenal’s demolition of Newcastle United (18:09), Fulham’s late win at Old Trafford and the rest of the Premier League. They then wrap up on some Serie A, La Liga and Bundesliga (31:35). This was recorded before news that Everton have had their points deduction reduced, so the boys will cover it in the next episode.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Stadio: A Football Podcast

The Latest

Rick Pitino Rising, Tournament Expansion Talk, and a Referendum on Court-Storming with J. Kyle Mann

Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss Kentucky’s 22-point drubbing of Alabama, the mythology behind Rick Pitino’s white suit, the court storm seen round the world, and more

By Tate Frazier

Elimination Chamber Reactions. Plus, Which Philly Celebrities Will Be at WrestleMania?

And the Cold Open Question of the Week: Who gets a bigger POP, Rhea Ripley in Perth, Australia, or Paul Heyman in Philadelphia?

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Laid-Back Lionesses and the Nations League

Flo, Gilly, and Jessy also talk WSL managers and club nights

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Jessy Parker Humphreys

The ‘Dune’ Dictionary

Few fictional universes are as dense and complex as Frank Herbert’s ‘Dune.’ Ahead of ‘Dune: Part Two,’ it’s time to get refreshed on what things like "Kwisatz Haderach" and "popcorn bucket" actually mean.

By Emma Stefansky

Aisha Gordon and the Voting Power of Single Black Mothers

Bakari Sellers is joined by founder and executive director of The Current Project, Alisha Gordon, to discuss the organization’s investment in single Black mothers

By Bakari Sellers

“Blame Kyle and Patrick Williams”

The Chicago Tribune’s Phil Thompson comes on to talk all things Blackhawks, and Jason delves into Patrick Williams’s season-ending injury

By Jason Goff