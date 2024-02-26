Klopp’s Carabao Cup Glory



Musa and Ryan chat about Liverpool’s incredible Carabao Cup win (02:28), before moving on to Arsenal’s demolition of Newcastle United (18:09), Fulham’s late win at Old Trafford and the rest of the Premier League. They then wrap up on some Serie A, La Liga and Bundesliga (31:35). This was recorded before news that Everton have had their points deduction reduced, so the boys will cover it in the next episode.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS