Everything Left to Sort Out Over the Stretch Run



Justin, Rob, and Wos are back, and they are answering five looming questions to sort out over this stretch run before the playoffs. They talk about Doc Rivers and the Bucks’ overall chase for the second seed in the East (3:45), the play-in field race in both conferences (15:30), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP case (39:46), and more.

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre

Producers: Isaiah Blakely and Tucker Tashjian

Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz and Danny Corrales

