 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Everything Left to Sort Out Over the Stretch Run

Justin, Rob, and Wos are here to talk about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP case, the Bucks’ chase of the no. 2 seed in the East, and more!

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos are back, and they are answering five looming questions to sort out over this stretch run before the playoffs. They talk about Doc Rivers and the Bucks’ overall chase for the second seed in the East (3:45), the play-in field race in both conferences (15:30), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP case (39:46), and more.

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producers: Isaiah Blakely and Tucker Tashjian
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz and Danny Corrales

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Group Chat

The Latest

State of the Yankees and Mets Featuring Emmanuel Berbari and Keith Raad

The two broadcasters join the show to discuss Giancarlo Stanton, Marcus Stroman, Luis Severino, and more!

By John Jastremski

Liverpool’s Late Carabao Cup Victory, Arsenal See Off Newcastle, and More!

Plus, giving flowers to John Stones and Jarrad Branthwaite

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn

The Celtics and Bruins Are Heading in Opposite Directions

Brian also touches on the Sox and spring training!

By Brian Barrett

Brandon Royval Outlasts Old Foe, Does UFC 301 Await? Plus, Brian Ortega Messes Up Yair Rodriguez’s Title Plans and Recapping the First PFL vs. Bellator Show.

Petesy, Chuck, and TST gather to break down all the action from UFC Mexico City and the first PFL vs. Bellator event in Saudi Arabia

By Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall

‘Formula One: Drive to Survive’ Season 6, Episodes 1-5 Review

Meg and Juliet Litman discuss early observations and share highlights from Episodes 1-5 of the new season of ‘Drive to Survive’

By Megan Schuster and Juliet Litman

Netflix’s ‘Avatar the Last Airbender’ Season 1 Reactions

The Midnight Boys discuss the new live-action adaptation of this beloved cartoon gets right and mostly wrong, what could make a good adaptation, and the struggles of bad adaptations

By Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, and 2 more