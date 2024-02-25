 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Liverpool’s Late Carabao Cup Victory, Arsenal See Off Newcastle, and More!

Plus, giving flowers to John Stones and Jarrad Branthwaite

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn
Chelsea v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Final Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Clive Palmer and Ryan Hunn to react to Liverpool’s extra-time win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final (01:00), where Jürgen Klopp’s youngsters saw off Mauricio Pochettino’s side, thanks to a Virgil van Dijk header. They then turn their attention to Arsenal’s brilliant performance on Saturday at the Emirates, where they beat Newcastle United 4-1 (18:03), before shouting out Fulham’s win over Manchester United (39:55), wrapping up the rest of the Premier League, and giving flowers to John Stones and Jarrad Branthwaite.

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Clive Palmer and Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

