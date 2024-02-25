Liverpool’s Late Carabao Cup Victory, Arsenal See Off Newcastle, and More!

Ian is joined by Clive Palmer and Ryan Hunn to react to Liverpool’s extra-time win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final (01:00), where Jürgen Klopp’s youngsters saw off Mauricio Pochettino’s side, thanks to a Virgil van Dijk header. They then turn their attention to Arsenal’s brilliant performance on Saturday at the Emirates, where they beat Newcastle United 4-1 (18:03), before shouting out Fulham’s win over Manchester United (39:55), wrapping up the rest of the Premier League, and giving flowers to John Stones and Jarrad Branthwaite.
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Clive Palmer and Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
