‘Formula One: Drive to Survive’ Season 6, Episodes 1-5 Review

Meg and Juliet Litman discuss early observations and share highlights from Episodes 1-5 of the new season of ‘Drive to Survive’

By Megan Schuster and Juliet Litman
Formula 1 Testing in Bahrain - Day 1 Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images


Meg is joined by Juliet Litman to break down Episodes 1-5 of the new season of Drive to Survive. They discuss early observations, from locker-room talk, to less airtime for Red Bull’s Christian Horner and more for Mercedes’ Toto Wolff (9:52). Then, they share highlights that include Williams’s team principal James Vowles’s contributions, as well as the possibilities for Lando Norris (31:20). Later, they wrap things up with their MVP, LVP, and more!

Host: Megan Schuster
Guest: Juliet Litman
Producer: Erika Cervantes

