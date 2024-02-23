The Six Most Interesting Teams Down the NBA’s Final Stretch



Verno and KOC are back from the All-Star break and they each name the three teams they are most interested in as teams gear up for the playoff push (08:48). Is this the best Mavs team that Luka Doncic has had? Are the Warriors starting to figure things out? Is Russell Westbrook going to hold the Clippers back from winning it all? The guys discuss all this and more.

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

