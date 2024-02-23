 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Six Most Interesting Teams Down the NBA’s Final Stretch

Is this the best Mavs team that Luka Doncic has had? Are the Warriors starting to figure things out? Is Russell Westbrook going to hold the Clippers back? The guys discuss all this, and more.

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Washington Wizards v Denver Nuggets Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images


Verno and KOC are back from the All-Star break and they each name the three teams they are most interested in as teams gear up for the playoff push (08:48). Is this the best Mavs team that Luka Doncic has had? Are the Warriors starting to figure things out? Is Russell Westbrook going to hold the Clippers back from winning it all? The guys discuss all this and more.

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!

Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

