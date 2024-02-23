 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

First Place Cougs, Joe Lunardi Polarization, and Proper Sportsmanship Etiquette With Eamonn Brennan

Tate Frazier is joined by Eamonn Brennan to discuss Washington State’s upset victory over Arizona, Dan Hurley’s post-loss fan confrontation, and more

By Tate Frazier
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 22 Washington State at Arizona Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by Eamonn Brennan to discuss Washington State’s upset victory over Arizona, Dan Hurley’s post-loss fan confrontation, the SEC retroactively suspending Alabama’s Mohamed Wague, Joe Lunardi’s comments on the ACC, the future for John Calipari and Kentucky basketball, and more (1:31). Then Tate closes the show with some shoutouts, including Rick Pitino leading PTI, Northwestern’s Boo Buie, Shaka Smart, and the NCAA’s strange recruiting rule (45:40), before running through some games to watch this weekend (1:08:46).

Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: Eamonn Brennan
Producer: Kyle Crichton

OSP Live: Join Tate in North Carolina for a live show at Carolina Theatre of Durham on Friday, March 8. Tickets HERE.

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In One Shining Podcast

The Latest

WWE Commentator Byron Saxton Talks WWE Journey, Future Goals, Favorite Roles, and Wild Eating Habits

Rosenberg also tells you what’s on his radar at Elimination Chamber this weekend

By Peter Rosenberg

Arsenal Have Work to Do in the Champions League, Carabao Cup Final Preview and Supporting the Bundesliga Fans

Ian is joined by Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga to discuss Porto’s 1-0 win over Arsenal in the Champions League round of 16 and the Carabao Cup final this weekend

By Ian Wright, Ryan Hunn, and 1 more
FC Barcelona v Granada - LaLiga EA Sports
Play

Have Barca Become Powerless to Real Madrid’s Future Dominance?

James Allcott is joined by Henry Hill and Daniel Cook to take an in-depth look at two of the biggest clubs in the world, Real Madrid and Barcelona

By James Lawrence Allcott

“We’re Seeing a Fundamental Reorganization of Work in America”

Real wages have been growing, but many Americans still don’t buy the idea that things are getting better for the economy. What is the real significance of real wages?

By Derek Thompson

‘Drive-Away Dolls’ and Book Club No. 1—Francis Ford Coppola, ‘Apocalypse Now,’ and ‘The Path to Paradise’

Adam Nayman joins to discuss ‘Drive-Away Dolls,’ the latest solo Coen movie, and Sean and Amanda dig into the first entry in The Big Picture Book Club

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 1 more
Play

Don’t Doubt Victor Wembanyama

Wos talks Wembanyama’s rookie year, as well as his immediate impact on the NBA

By Wosny Lambre