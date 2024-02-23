First Place Cougs, Joe Lunardi Polarization, and Proper Sportsmanship Etiquette With Eamonn Brennan



The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by Eamonn Brennan to discuss Washington State’s upset victory over Arizona, Dan Hurley’s post-loss fan confrontation, the SEC retroactively suspending Alabama’s Mohamed Wague, Joe Lunardi’s comments on the ACC, the future for John Calipari and Kentucky basketball, and more (1:31). Then Tate closes the show with some shoutouts, including Rick Pitino leading PTI, Northwestern’s Boo Buie, Shaka Smart, and the NCAA’s strange recruiting rule (45:40), before running through some games to watch this weekend (1:08:46).

Host: Tate Frazier

Guest: Eamonn Brennan

Producer: Kyle Crichton

OSP Live: Join Tate in North Carolina for a live show at Carolina Theatre of Durham on Friday, March 8. Tickets HERE.

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher