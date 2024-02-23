WWE Commentator Byron Saxton Talks WWE Journey, Future Goals, Favorite Roles, and Wild Eating Habits



From Perth, Australia, ahead of this weekend’s Elimination Chamber event, the affable WWE commentator Byron Saxton joins Rosenberg in a conversation that will send all of you off smiling into the weekend. But before that, Rosenberg tells you what’s on his radar at Elimination Chamber this weekend. Here’s the rundown:

Intro (00:00)

Elimination Chamber preview (01:12)

Saxton’s career journey and why he loves working for WWE so much (11:40)

Saxton’s eating habits and “cheat” meals (25:48)

His experience in Perth thus far (31:35)

Why he only drinks with Stone Cold Steve Austin (33:52)

Whether Saxton has any interest in returning to the ring (38:00)

Why Saxton hopes to meet the future love of his life at Whole Foods (39:21)

Plus, a special guest makes an impromptu appearance. And don’t forget to pick up your tickets for the Heat ’N’ Greet here!

Host: Peter Rosenberg

Guest: Byron Saxton

Producer: Troy Farkas

