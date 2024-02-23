Arsenal Have Work to Do in the Champions League, Carabao Cup Final Preview and Supporting the Bundesliga Fans

Ian is joined by Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga to discuss Porto’s 1-0 win over Arsenal in the Champions League round of 16 (04:47), what Arsenal can learn from conceding a last-minute winner and what may be needed in the second leg. They look forward to the Carabao Cup final this weekend between Chelsea and Liverpool (25:50) and ask whether Chelsea, fresh off a shock result against Manchester City, can channel their energies to overcome the odds. The Lionesses play their first of two friendlies tonight against Austria, and Ian tells us his hopes and dreams for England in this international break (34:00). And they finish off by handing out flowers (37:21) to the fans of the Bundesliga, Marcus Thuram, Cloé Lacasse and Arsenal Women.
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producers: Ryan Hunn, Roscoe Bowman and Jonathan Fisher
