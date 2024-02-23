 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Arsenal Have Work to Do in the Champions League, Carabao Cup Final Preview and Supporting the Bundesliga Fans

Ian is joined by Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga to discuss Porto’s 1-0 win over Arsenal in the Champions League round of 16 and the Carabao Cup final this weekend

By Ian Wright, Ryan Hunn, and Musa Okwonga
FC Porto v Arsenal FC: Round of 16 First Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Julian Finney - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images


Ian is joined by Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga to discuss Porto’s 1-0 win over Arsenal in the Champions League round of 16 (04:47), what Arsenal can learn from conceding a last-minute winner and what may be needed in the second leg. They look forward to the Carabao Cup final this weekend between Chelsea and Liverpool (25:50) and ask whether Chelsea, fresh off a shock result against Manchester City, can channel their energies to overcome the odds. The Lionesses play their first of two friendlies tonight against Austria, and Ian tells us his hopes and dreams for England in this international break (34:00). And they finish off by handing out flowers (37:21) to the fans of the Bundesliga, Marcus Thuram, Cloé Lacasse and Arsenal Women.

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producers: Ryan Hunn, Roscoe Bowman and Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Wrighty's House

The Latest

FC Barcelona v Granada - LaLiga EA Sports
Play

Have Barca Become Powerless to Real Madrid’s Future Dominance?

James Allcott is joined by Henry Hill and Daniel Cook to take an in-depth look at two of the biggest clubs in the world, Real Madrid and Barcelona

By James Lawrence Allcott

“We’re Seeing a Fundamental Reorganization of Work in America”

Real wages have been growing, but many Americans still don’t buy the idea that things are getting better for the economy. What is the real significance of real wages?

By Derek Thompson

‘Drive-Away Dolls’ and Book Club No. 1—Francis Ford Coppola, ‘Apocalypse Now,’ and ‘The Path to Paradise’

Adam Nayman joins to discuss ‘Drive-Away Dolls,’ the latest solo Coen movie, and Sean and Amanda dig into the first entry in The Big Picture Book Club

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 1 more
Play

Don’t Doubt Victor Wembanyama

Wos talks Wembanyama’s rookie year, as well as his immediate impact on the NBA

By Wosny Lambre

The State of the Jets Featuring Garrett Wilson, C.J. Moseley, and Mike Flieglman

New York Jets players Garrett Wilson and C.J. Moseley join the show to discuss Aaron Rodgers and the Jets’ future

By John Jastremski
Play

The Jim Crow Era of Reproductive Freedom, Plus Tiffany Haddish’s Israel Trip

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss the Alabama Supreme Court ruling that’s resulted in the halting of IVF treatments

By Rachel Lindsay and Van Lathan