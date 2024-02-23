‘Drive-Away Dolls’ and Book Club No. 1—Francis Ford Coppola, ‘Apocalypse Now,’ and ‘The Path to Paradise’

Sean and Amanda are joined by Ringer contributor and beloved “Mean Pod Guy” Adam Nayman to discuss Drive-Away Dolls, the latest solo Coen movie—this time directed by Ethan and written along with his wife, Tricia Cooke (1:00). After that, it’s the first iteration of The Big Picture Book Club. Sean and Amanda dig into The Path to Paradise: A Francis Ford Coppola Story, what it reveals about the highs and lows of Coppola’s career, what it tells us outside of the already well-known mythology of Coppola, and—with Megalopolis likely coming out this year—the ways it contributes to Coppola’s presence in the film zeitgeist in 2024 (24:00).
Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Adam Nayman
