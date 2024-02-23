 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Drive-Away Dolls’ and Book Club No. 1—Francis Ford Coppola, ‘Apocalypse Now,’ and ‘The Path to Paradise’

Adam Nayman joins to discuss ‘Drive-Away Dolls,’ the latest solo Coen movie, and Sean and Amanda dig into the first entry in The Big Picture Book Club

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and Adam Nayman
Universal Pictures


Sean and Amanda are joined by Ringer contributor and beloved “Mean Pod Guy” Adam Nayman to discuss Drive-Away Dolls, the latest solo Coen movie—this time directed by Ethan and written along with his wife, Tricia Cooke (1:00). After that, it’s the first iteration of The Big Picture Book Club. Sean and Amanda dig into The Path to Paradise: A Francis Ford Coppola Story, what it reveals about the highs and lows of Coppola’s career, what it tells us outside of the already well-known mythology of Coppola, and—with Megalopolis likely coming out this year—the ways it contributes to Coppola’s presence in the film zeitgeist in 2024 (24:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Adam Nayman
Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Big Picture

The Latest

Arsenal Have Work to Do in the Champions League, Carabao Cup Final Preview and Supporting the Bundesliga Fans

Ian is joined by Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga to discuss Porto’s 1-0 win over Arsenal in the Champions League round of 16 and the Carabao Cup final this weekend

By Ian Wright, Ryan Hunn, and 1 more
FC Barcelona v Granada - LaLiga EA Sports
Play

Have Barca Become Powerless to Real Madrid’s Future Dominance?

James Allcott is joined by Henry Hill and Daniel Cook to take an in-depth look at two of the biggest clubs in the world, Real Madrid and Barcelona

By James Lawrence Allcott

“We’re Seeing a Fundamental Reorganization of Work in America”

Real wages have been growing, but many Americans still don’t buy the idea that things are getting better for the economy. What is the real significance of real wages?

By Derek Thompson
Play

Don’t Doubt Victor Wembanyama

Wos talks Wembanyama’s rookie year, as well as his immediate impact on the NBA

By Wosny Lambre

The State of the Jets Featuring Garrett Wilson, C.J. Moseley, and Mike Flieglman

New York Jets players Garrett Wilson and C.J. Moseley join the show to discuss Aaron Rodgers and the Jets’ future

By John Jastremski
Play

The Jim Crow Era of Reproductive Freedom, Plus Tiffany Haddish’s Israel Trip

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss the Alabama Supreme Court ruling that’s resulted in the halting of IVF treatments

By Rachel Lindsay and Van Lathan