Topps Spot With MLB Players, Hobby Analytics, and How Winning a Championship Affects Prices With Tom Ferrara

Mike and Jesse recap their experience at the Topps Spot event in Scottsdale, Arizona

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse start the pod with their experience at the Topps Spot event in Scottsdale, Arizona, and the notable MLB players they spoke to (01:14). Then, Tom Ferrara of Pancake Analytics joins the show to discuss his research on whether championships affect prices and the market outlook for 2024 (22:05). Then, they delve into new releases and answer your mailbag questions (48:10).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Tom Ferrara
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

