Topps Spot With MLB Players, Hobby Analytics, and How Winning a Championship Affects Prices With Tom Ferrara

Mike and Jesse start the pod with their experience at the Topps Spot event in Scottsdale, Arizona, and the notable MLB players they spoke to (01:14). Then, Tom Ferrara of Pancake Analytics joins the show to discuss his research on whether championships affect prices and the market outlook for 2024 (22:05). Then, they delve into new releases and answer your mailbag questions (48:10).
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Tom Ferrara
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts