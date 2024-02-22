The Rock Joins the Bloodline! Plus, WWE Elimination Chamber Preview. | The Masked Man Show



COLD OPEN QUESTION OF THE WEEK: What is the one WrestleMania decision Kaz would make for his birthday (0:00)? After taking Monday off for Wellness Week, a well-rested David and Kaz are back and here to discuss the following:

The Rock’s involvement with the Bloodline (4:16)

Jimmy Uso costing Jey Uso the Intercontinental title on Raw (18:17)

Adam “Hangman” Page’s ankle injury on AEW Dynamite (19:40)

Michael Oku and Will Ospreay at Rev Pro (25:17)

Wardlow and the Meat Madness (33:10)

They close the show with WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 predictions (45:24).Be sure to check out videos on the Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling., Instagram Threads, and X.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS