The Rock Joins the Bloodline! Plus, WWE Elimination Chamber Preview. | The Masked Man Show

The faction has another member

By Kazeem Famuyide and David Shoemaker
WWE.com


COLD OPEN QUESTION OF THE WEEK: What is the one WrestleMania decision Kaz would make for his birthday (0:00)? After taking Monday off for Wellness Week, a well-rested David and Kaz are back and here to discuss the following:

  • The Rock’s involvement with the Bloodline (4:16)
  • Jimmy Uso costing Jey Uso the Intercontinental title on Raw (18:17)
  • Adam “Hangman” Page’s ankle injury on AEW Dynamite (19:40)
  • Michael Oku and Will Ospreay at Rev Pro (25:17)
  • Wardlow and the Meat Madness (33:10)

They close the show with WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 predictions (45:24).Be sure to check out videos on the Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling., Instagram Threads, and X.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

