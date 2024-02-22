The Disappointing State of All-Star Weekend. Plus, Is It Time for the Bucks to Panic?



Logan and Raja share their thoughts on this year’s All-Star Weekend, the frustrating lack of effort from players, and whether it can be salvaged in the future (3:15). Next, they discuss the lackluster start to Doc Rivers’s tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks and how listening to stars on coaching decisions can be a slippery slope for a front office (14:08). Later, the guys pose some questions that could define the back half of the season, including what to do with the Celtics if they don’t win this year, whether the Timberwolves are ready to become a serious title contender, and more (34:36). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (47:17).

Email us questions for Mailbag Monday! realonesmailbag@gmail.com

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming, please checkout ringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Production Assistant: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS