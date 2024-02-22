 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Disappointing State of All-Star Weekend. Plus, Is It Time for the Bucks to Panic?

There’s also talk of the lackluster start to Doc Rivers’s tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks, some questions that could define the back half of the season, and more

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
2024 NBA All-Star - Practice


Logan and Raja share their thoughts on this year’s All-Star Weekend, the frustrating lack of effort from players, and whether it can be salvaged in the future (3:15). Next, they discuss the lackluster start to Doc Rivers’s tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks and how listening to stars on coaching decisions can be a slippery slope for a front office (14:08). Later, the guys pose some questions that could define the back half of the season, including what to do with the Celtics if they don’t win this year, whether the Timberwolves are ready to become a serious title contender, and more (34:36). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (47:17).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

