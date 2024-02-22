Freddie Ljungberg on Being an Invincible, Iconic Ads, and Arsenal’s Title Chances!

We have a special episode for you guys today! We’re buzzing to be joined by an Arsenal legend and key member of the 2003-04 Arsenal Invincible team in Freddie Ljungberg! Freddie talks us through his incredible career, from the highs of winning the Premier League and being part of that Invincible team, to the lows of losing the 2005-06 Champions League final against Barcelona.

We also had to talk about that record breaking Calvin Klein advert he starred in, and the iconic Nike advert that featured Ronaldinho Gaúcho, Luis Figo, Roberto Carlos, and R9, to name just a few!

And that’s not all:

Freddie also discusses the current Arsenal team’s title chances and his opinion on VAR, as well as Arsenal’s fierce rivalries with Manchester United and Spurs. We finished things off by asking Freddie some of YOUR questions from Instagram!

Link to Freddie Ljungberg Unseen on Viaplay!

https://viaplay.se/serier/freddie-ljungbergs-unseen

