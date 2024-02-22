Porto Stun Arsenal, and Tuchel to Leave Bayern



Musa and Ryan talk about midweek wins for Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League (03:22), before rounding up the Champions League, including Porto’s last-minute win against Arsenal (08:34). They also chat about draws for Napoli and Barcelona (17:14), as well as PSV and Dortmund, plus a narrow victory for Inter against Atleti. Then they discuss Bayern’s announcement of Thomas Tuchel’s departure at the end of the season, the DFL’s decision to no longer pursue the plans for investment following a sustained period of fan protests (26:39) and the breaking news of Dani Alves’s conviction.

This episode discusses adult subject matter, including reference to sexual violence, and is intended for adult consumption only. Listener discretion is advised.

