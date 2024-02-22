Finally, Basketball Is Back! Adjusted NBA Win Totals, and What’s Next for All-Star Weekend?

The East Coast Bias boys start the show by recapping NBA All-Star Weekend. Then, they transition to discussing the adjusted win totals post–All-Star break. Then, they go over the best odds for MVP and Sixth Man of the Year. Finally, they close the show by giving their best plays for the Thursday night slate and their same-game parlay on FanDuel.
Hosts: Brian Barrett, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producers: Stefan Anderson, Tucker Tashjian, Jack Sanders, and Drew Van Steenbergen
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
