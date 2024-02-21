 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Plastic Surgery Deep Dive With @igfamousbydana

Dana shares how Heidi influenced her to start her account, why she thinks celebrities lie about their procedures, and her reasoning for taking semaglutide compounds

By Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt
Dana Omari Harrell

Heidi and Spencer welcome Dana Omari-Harrell to the show to talk about all things plastic surgery! Dana shares how Heidi influenced her to start her account (03:20), why she thinks celebrities lie about their procedures (07:09), and her reasoning for taking semaglutide compounds (17:20). It’s time to get real about Hollywood stars’ biggest beauty secrets!

Hosts: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag
Guest: Dana Omari-Harrell
Producers: Chelsea Stark-Jones, Aleya Zenieris, and Devon Renaldo
Theme Song: Heidi Montag

