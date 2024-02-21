Plastic Surgery Deep Dive With @igfamousbydana

Heidi and Spencer welcome Dana Omari-Harrell to the show to talk about all things plastic surgery! Dana shares how Heidi influenced her to start her account (03:20), why she thinks celebrities lie about their procedures (07:09), and her reasoning for taking semaglutide compounds (17:20). It’s time to get real about Hollywood stars’ biggest beauty secrets!
Hosts: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag
Guest: Dana Omari-Harrell
Producers: Chelsea Stark-Jones, Aleya Zenieris, and Devon Renaldo
Theme Song: Heidi Montag
