“I Am Not The Employee”



The Full Go returns as Jason opens the podcast by breaking down the rebuild ahead for White Sox general manager Chris Getz. He also touches on why the success of this season hinges on Luis Robert Jr., his expectations for the club this season, and why he knows things are off to a shaky start on the South Side (1:05). Then, Jason chats with ESPN’s Myron Medcalf about all things college basketball. Jason and Myron chat about whether Northwestern is a viable NCAA Tournament team, whether UConn can repeat as champions, and how the two initially crossed paths (32:29). To wrap, Jason discusses the Doc Rivers–JJ Reddick beef. He details why he feels JJ has been waiting to speak his piece about Doc, why Austin Rivers is in an awkward spot, and how Patrick Beverly is immensely loyal before Chris recaps his trip to Vegas (1:00:00).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Myron Medcalf

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify