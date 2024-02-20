 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Peacock-Paramount+ Merger Rumors, Questions, and What-Ifs

Plus, Matt gives a prediction about ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’

By Matthew Belloni
Allen Media Group Makes Offer To Buy Paramount Global For 30 Billion Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss Peacock’s strong start to 2024 and the prospect of a possible joint venture or “commercial partnership” with Paramount+, as reported by The Wall Street Journal late last week. They run through the logistics of a merger, the curious timing of the Journal’s story, the critical role live sports rights play, Warren Buffett’s sale of a third of his stake in Paramount Global, and who is most to blame for Paramount’s struggles. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about John Oliver’s HBO show, Last Week Tonight.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

