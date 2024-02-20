UConn Sends a Message, Rick Pitino Rips the Johnnies, and Purdue’s Shocking Loss With J. Kyle Mann



The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss NBA All-Star Weekend, Adam Silver’s comments about the NBA G League and NIL, and whether the war on college basketball is over (2:07). Then they discuss the NCAA’s top 16 seeds, UConn destroying no. 4 Marquette, Purdue falling to Ohio State, Kentucky-Auburn, and Rick Pitino’s harsh postgame comments following St. John’s loss to Seton Hall (24:50). Finally they close the show with some shout-outs, including Utah’s game-winner vs. UCLA, Duke freshman Jared McCain, Florida, Providence guard Devin Carter, Steve Pikiell’s KenPom beef, and more (58:33), before rattling off some games to watch this week (1:20:09).

Host: Tate Frazier

Guest: J. Kyle Mann

Producer: Kyle Crichton

OSP Live: Join Tate in North Carolina for a live show at Carolina Theatre of Durham on Friday, March 8. Tickets HERE.

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher