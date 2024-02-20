 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UConn Sends a Message, Rick Pitino Rips the Johnnies, and Purdue’s Shocking Loss With J. Kyle Mann

The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss the NCAA’s top 16 seeds, UConn destroying no. 4 Marquette, Purdue falling to Ohio State, Rick Pitino’s harsh postgame comments, and more

By Tate Frazier
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - First Round - Albany Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss NBA All-Star Weekend, Adam Silver’s comments about the NBA G League and NIL, and whether the war on college basketball is over (2:07). Then they discuss the NCAA’s top 16 seeds, UConn destroying no. 4 Marquette, Purdue falling to Ohio State, Kentucky-Auburn, and Rick Pitino’s harsh postgame comments following St. John’s loss to Seton Hall (24:50). Finally they close the show with some shout-outs, including Utah’s game-winner vs. UCLA, Duke freshman Jared McCain, Florida, Providence guard Devin Carter, Steve Pikiell’s KenPom beef, and more (58:33), before rattling off some games to watch this week (1:20:09).

Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: J. Kyle Mann
Producer: Kyle Crichton

OSP Live: Join Tate in North Carolina for a live show at Carolina Theatre of Durham on Friday, March 8. Tickets HERE.

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In One Shining Podcast

The Latest

The Ringer MMA February Pound-for-Pound Rankings

Can Ilia Topuria become the next Conor McGregor? Is this it for Alexander Volkanovski? And what’s the latest with UFC 300? Here’s the latest after a wild weekend.

By Chuck Mindenhall

No Rose? Sorry, Eh. Plus, ‘The Traitors’ Season 2.

With only 10 women left, ‘The Bachelor’ is headed to Montreal, Canada! Join Juliet and Callie as they discuss the somber group date. They talk about Season 2 of ‘The Traitors,’ including Parvati’s end, Phaedra’s new plans, and much more.

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

‘True Detective: Night Country’ Season Finale Deep Dive. Plus, Shōgun Preview.

Jo and Rob return to break down the season finale of ‘True Detective: Night Country’

By Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney

Chris Brown Vs. Ruffles, and Fani Willis Under Scrutiny

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay dig into the Fani Willis hearings and testimony before reacting to Ruffles forcing the NBA to cancel on Chris Brown for All-Star Weekend. Plus, a discussion about apathy leading up to the 2024 election.

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

24 Question Party People: Chelsea Wolfe

Chelsea Wolfe talks about her new album, ‘She Reaches Out to She Reaches Out to She,’ as well as a myriad of other topics, including why people hate Geminis so much, ‘Kiki’s Delivery Service,’ overcoming self-doubt, and the health benefits of eggs

By Yasi Salek

How to Have the Hardest Conversations—in Marriage, Politics, and Life

Charles Duhigg joins Derek to talk about the topic of his new book, ‘Supercommunicators’: the art of having difficult discussions

By Derek Thompson