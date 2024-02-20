24 Question Party People: Chelsea Wolfe



Chelsea Wolfe stops by 24 Question Party People to talk about her new album, She Reaches Out to She Reaches Out to She, as well as a myriad of other topics, including why people hate Geminis so much, Kiki’s Delivery Service, overcoming self doubt, and the health benefits of eggs. All that and more, this week on 24 Question Party People.

Host: Yasi Salek

Guest: Chelsea Wolfe

Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles

Theme Song: Hether Fortune

