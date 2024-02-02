Ranking the BEST and WORST Arsenal Signings Since 2006

James Allcott is joined by Alex (@Amonfootball) from The Different Knock and Cai (@ProducerCai) to rank the best signings of the “Emirates Era” made by Arsenal. Prepare for a detailed look at the highs and lows of the post-Wenger era, the strange signings that followed, and some of the best business under Arteta. Who takes the number one spot? Because it’s not who you think!

Host: James Allcott

Guests: Alex Moneypenny and Cai Jones

Producer: Cai Jones

Editor: Finn McSkimming

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify