Nine Straight for the Knicks, Bill Bradley on His Career, and Jonny Lazarus Previews the Rangers Post-All-Star Break



(1:10) — KNICKS: The Knicks win their ninth straight, and now are eyeing the no. 2 seed in the East. Also, Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson are named All-Stars.

(8:57) — YANKEES: The Yankees lose Wandy Peralta, and now will have to worry about the Orioles, who just added Corbin Burnes.

(13:31) — JETS: A story in The Athletic showed just how dysfunctional the 2023 season was for the Jets.

(18:42) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks.

(33:38) — BILL BRADLEY: Knicks legend and former U.S Senator Bill Bradley joins the show to discuss his career as a Knick, his tenure as a senator, and his new documentary, Rolling Along: An American Story.

(58:23) — JONNY LAZARUS: NHL analyst Jonny Lazarus returns to discuss Peter Laviolette’s changes for the Rangers, how the Rangers can make a push in the second half of the season, and Igor Shesterkin.

‌Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Bill Bradley and Jonny Lazarus

Producer: Stefan Anderson

