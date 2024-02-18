Andrew Roberts on ‘The Creator’

Larry is joined by Emmy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated VFX supervisor Andrew Roberts to discuss his work on the movie The Creator currently streaming on Hulu. They begin their conversation by breaking down the movie’s plot, examining Andrew’s creative approach to VFX, and detailing his collaboration process with director Gareth Edwards and production designer James Clyne. Next, Andrew talks about the biggest challenges he faced during the making of The Creator and his favorite moments from the film (22:57). After the break, Larry asks Andrew about how he got started in digital effects as a career and what legendary movies inspired him to dive into the realm (39:19). They end the pod by debating the effects of AI on the futures of both filmmaking and humanity (52:05).
Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Andrew Roberts
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS