An AEW Check-In, the Rock’s Role at WrestleMania, and Jinder Mahal’s Whereabouts

Rosenberg and Dip touch on AEW Dynamite, Sting’s last match, and much more

By Peter Rosenberg
TKO Announcement Photo by Michelle Farsi/Zuffa LLC


In this Friday Something edition of the program, Rosenberg and Dip touch on a little bit of everything! They get into:

  • Intro (00:00)
  • An update on the Heat ’N Greet (01:26)
  • Rosenberg seeks Dip’s counsel on choosing the right pair of glasses (06:53)
  • AEW Dynamite review (13:18)
  • Sting’s last match (22:24)
  • Mailbag (31:50)

And more.

Reminder, we’re off next Tuesday in observance of Wellness Week at The Ringer. Stay maj.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

