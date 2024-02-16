An AEW Check-In, the Rock’s Role at WrestleMania, and Jinder Mahal’s Whereabouts

In this Friday Something edition of the program, Rosenberg and Dip touch on a little bit of everything! They get into:
- Intro (00:00)
- An update on the Heat ’N Greet (01:26)
- Rosenberg seeks Dip’s counsel on choosing the right pair of glasses (06:53)
- AEW Dynamite review (13:18)
- Sting’s last match (22:24)
- Mailbag (31:50)
And more.
Reminder, we’re off next Tuesday in observance of Wellness Week at The Ringer. Stay maj.
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas
