An AEW Check-In, the Rock’s Role at WrestleMania, and Jinder Mahal’s Whereabouts



In this Friday Something edition of the program, Rosenberg and Dip touch on a little bit of everything! They get into:

Intro (00:00)

An update on the Heat ’N Greet (01:26)

Rosenberg seeks Dip’s counsel on choosing the right pair of glasses (06:53)

AEW Dynamite review (13:18)

Sting’s last match (22:24)

Mailbag (31:50)

And more.

Reminder, we’re off next Tuesday in observance of Wellness Week at The Ringer. Stay maj.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Dip

Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS