‘The Beekeeper,’ ‘Madame Web,’ and a Dumpuary Extravaganza

Sean, Amanda, and Chris take a look at some of the recent movies released in the peak of dumpuary!

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, Chris Ryan, and Anna Done
It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Dumpuary! Sean and Amanda are joined by Chris Ryan to discuss the box office sensation of the year thus far, David Ayer’s politically charged action romp The Beekeeper, starring Jason Statham (1:00). Then, conversely, Sean and Amanda dive (surprisingly) deep into what may be the worst movie of the year, the Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney superhero vehicle Madame Web (31:00). They wrap up by running through some other dumpuary movies, including J.Lo’s This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story (1:15:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Chris Ryan
Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner

