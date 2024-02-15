Why Fighting in the NBA Is (Mostly) Extinct, and Advice for Young All-Stars

Logan and Raja discuss the altercation between Isaiah Stewart and Drew Eubanks, how fighting in the NBA has diminished over the years, and why today’s game is the safest era of all time (1:47). Next, the guys talk about All-Star Weekend and their advice for young players experiencing the events for the first time (26:07). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (41:40).
