Why Fighting in the NBA Is (Mostly) Extinct, and Advice for Young All-Stars

Plus, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Charlotte Hornets v Detroit Pistons Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images


Logan and Raja discuss the altercation between Isaiah Stewart and Drew Eubanks, how fighting in the NBA has diminished over the years, and why today’s game is the safest era of all time (1:47). Next, the guys talk about All-Star Weekend and their advice for young players experiencing the events for the first time (26:07). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (41:40).

Email us questions for Mailbag Monday! realonesmailbag@gmail.com

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

