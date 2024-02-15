 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jay Rodriguez’s Honest Opinion of VAR and Playing for Vincent Kompany!

Jay talks about everything from the highs of playing with England’s greatest players to the harrowing lows of facing career-threatening injuries

By Ben Foster

Join us on the Fozcast for an unforgettable episode with Jay Rodriguez! This week, Tom and Ben sit down with the Burnley forward to dive deep into his remarkable journey through football. From the highs of playing with England’s greatest players to the harrowing lows of facing career-threatening injuries, Jay opens up on everything he’s experienced during his 17-year career so far!

You don’t want to miss this one as we discuss:

Life at Burnley and how Vincent Kompany transformed the club.

What it’s really like training against Virgil van Dijk.

Gary Neville’s advice before Jay’s England debut.

The intensity of playing under Mauricio Pochettino.

‍♂️ The infamous Tony Pulis preseason …

