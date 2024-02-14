Why Traitors Are Inevitable in Football

James Allcott is joined by The Irish Guy (@the_irishguy) to discuss what “ripple effects” the traitors in football have had and where they have led us today. Did Tevez to Manchester City need to happen for the sake of the club? Could Tottenham have become the next Manchester United if Sol Campbell had stayed? And is Fabian Delph the biggest “Villan” of all time?
Host: James Allcott
Guests: Michael Ramsay, a.k.a. The Irish Guy
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
Subscribe: Spotify