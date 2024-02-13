 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Waste Management Sh-t Show and Genesis Invitational Preview

House and Hubbard also talk about Tiger Woods’s new clothing company

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
WM Phoenix Open Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty


House and Hubbard tee off with a recap of the Waste Management Open, discussing the rowdy crowd that caused frustration among players, whether it will lead top players to forgo the event in the future, and more (02:19). Then, they discuss the continued debate over equity allocation for players and the launch of Tiger Woods’s new apparel company, Sun Day Red (22:25). Lastly, they preview and give their favorite picks for the Genesis Invitational (38:51).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

