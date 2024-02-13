24 Question Party People: Joe Talbot of IDLES



Joe Talbot of IDLES joins us this week to discuss approaching things with love in a loveless time, sparring on an empty stomach, and the soothing properties of office jazz, as well as tapping in with bell hooks and the sensory memory of first hearing “Heard It Through the Grapevine” as a child. Be sure to check out IDLES’ new album, Tangk—out everywhere Friday.

Audio Producer: Olivia Crerie

Guest: Joe Talbot

Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon

Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles

Theme Song: Hether Fortune

Subscribe: Spotify