24 Question Party People: Joe Talbot of IDLES

Joe Talbot of IDLES joins to discuss his band’s new album, ‘Tangk

By Yasi Salek
Maho Rasop Festival 2023 - Day 1 Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images


Joe Talbot of IDLES joins us this week to discuss approaching things with love in a loveless time, sparring on an empty stomach, and the soothing properties of office jazz, as well as tapping in with bell hooks and the sensory memory of first hearing “Heard It Through the Grapevine” as a child. Be sure to check out IDLES’ new album, Tangk—out everywhere Friday.

Audio Producer: Olivia Crerie
Guest: Joe Talbot
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Hether Fortune

