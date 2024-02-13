 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is This Jayson Tatum’s Best Celtics Team? Plus, Our Favorite Dunkers of All Time.

Reminiscing on some high flyers

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Todd Korol/Toronto Star via Getty Images


Austin and Pausha kick off the show with their reactions to the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes’s greatness, and Usher’s halftime show (00:00). Then, they discuss whether this is the best Celtics team in the Jayson Tatum era (16:33), the importance of role players and good locker-room guys (34:52), and reminisce on their favorite dunkers like Vince Carter, Aaron Gordon, and Zion Williamson (49:00).

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes, Ben Cruz, and Eduardo Ocampo
Photo Suggestions: Jayson Tatum, Vince Carter, Aaron Gordon

