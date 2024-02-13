How Do You Solve a Problem Like Kamala Harris?



Today, Tara invites conservative journalist and author Charlie Spiering onto the pod to chat about his new book Amateur Hour: Kamala Harris in the White House. They discuss Kamala’s career and journey to the White House, how she’s performed as vice president, her relationship with the Bidens, and how exactly her approval rating might affect Biden’s current campaign for reelection.

Host: Tara Palmeri

Guest: Charlie Spiering

Producers: Devon Baroldi and Conor Nevins

