How Do You Solve a Problem Like Kamala Harris?

Charlie Spiering joins Tara to discuss Harris’s career, how her approval rating might affect Biden’s campaign, and more

By Tara Palmeri
Vice President Kamala Harris Attends Get Out The Vote HBCU Event In South Carolina Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images


Today, Tara invites conservative journalist and author Charlie Spiering onto the pod to chat about his new book Amateur Hour: Kamala Harris in the White House. They discuss Kamala’s career and journey to the White House, how she’s performed as vice president, her relationship with the Bidens, and how exactly her approval rating might affect Biden’s current campaign for reelection.

Host: Tara Palmeri
Guest: Charlie Spiering
Producers: Devon Baroldi and Conor Nevins

